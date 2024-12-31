Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her coffee anthem 'Espresso' and upcoming projects

Washington [US], December 31 : Sabrina Carpenter's infectious hit 'Espresso' took the music world by surprise when it dropped earlier this year, and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter admits she had no idea how much it would resonate with audiences.

Despite the track, which became a viral sensation, Carpenter was unsure if the song, which references the beloved coffee beverage, would connect with fans.

"I really didn't know if it would connect," Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, adding, "But the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in. So, I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again."

The song's success led to a collaboration with Dunkin', resulting in the creation of 'Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso', a coffee drink inspired by the track.

Growing up on the East Coast, Carpenter shared, "I'm a born and bred East Coaster, and Dunkin' was my childhood. When they approached me about a collab, I realized my window for a coffee partnership was closing, and I hadn't done it yet. So it just felt like the perfect fit."

For Carpenter, this collaboration is more than just a chance to create a drink. It's about connecting with her fans in a meaningful way, especially when she can't be physically present at concerts.

"People really appreciate connection more now because it's such a rarity," she said, adding, "When I'm not on tour, it's finding partnerships like this that can bring me to your front doorstep, or your nearest Dunkin', or whatever is most convenient."

She added that the lighthearted nature of the project was important to her, "The partnership is light-hearted, collaborative, and fun. It's absolutely the perfect way for me to end the year."

When Carpenter released 'Espresso' in April, she had no idea the song would go on to become such a viral hit.

The track quickly became a fan favourite, inspiring everything from espresso martinis to memes and viral videos.

Carpenter's song even inspired a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which has accumulated 15 million views on YouTube, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking, 'Espresso, coffeeit's more of a fall beverage.' I really didn't know if it would connect," she confessed.

In addition to her hit song, Carpenter also delivered a festive treat for fans with her Netflix Christmas special, 'A Nonsense Christmas'.

For the actress and singer, creating the special was a dream come true. Inspired by legends like Cher, Dolly Parton, and Lucille Ball, Carpenter wanted the special to reflect her personality and whimsical approach to entertainment.

"I've wanted to do something like this for so long," Carpenter said, adding, "It was a really quick turnaround, but I wanted it to feel aligned with my personalityplayful and fun. I'm so happy with how it turned out, and the guests were really what made it special."

Many of the special guest appearances came together organically, with Carpenter reaching out to friends and artists she admired.

"Some people I'd met before, and some were new to me, but it was a really fun and collaborative process," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

As Carpenter wraps up 2024, her creative focus shifts toward new music and future projects. Though she's just finishing up the international leg of her Short n' Sweet tour, Carpenter is already thinking ahead to her next album.

"I'm always sort of thinking one year ahead," she said, adding, "I've started thinking about what will come after Short n' Sweet, but for now, I'm just letting myself grow and have fun with it."

While she's not ready to reveal too much about her next musical direction, Carpenter teased that fans can expect more playful, light-hearted content.

"I'm just going to keep having fun with it, not take it too seriously, and see where it goes," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor