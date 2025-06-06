Sabrina Carpenter reveals real inspiration behind ‘Manchild’

Los Angeles, June 6 Grammy winning-singer Singer Sabrina Carpenter has finally revealed the real reason behind her latest song “Manchild”, amid speculation that it was inspired by a former partner.

The 26-year-old “Busy Woman” singer shared a candid caption explaining how her latest single came about.

According to the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, she wrote “Manchild” on “a random” Tuesday with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff, not long after she finished her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, reports people.com.

“It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram.

Between cheeky photos from the set of her new single, which is out now, she confessed it was “so fun to write.”

“But this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer ! Hence why I wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

She added: “and thank you men for testing me!!.”

Though neither Carpenter’s song nor her Instagram caption makes mention of any one of her former partners in particular, the “Feather” singer was most recently linked to Barry Keoghan.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors as they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in early December 2023 before taking a break the following December.

Carpenter gained prominence starring in the series Girl Meets World. She released her debut single, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" in 2014, followed by the studio albums Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II.

Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, topped the US Billboard 200, produced the top-three US Billboard Hot 100 singles "Espresso", "Please Please Please" and "Taste", and won two Grammy Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor