Sabrina Carpenter will star in 'A Nonsense Christmas'

Washington [US], September 20 : Singer Sabrina Carpenter will appear in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', which is a holiday variety music special set for premiere on December 6, reported Variety.

The streaming giant Netflix made an announcement on September 19.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP 'Fruitcake' as well as other Christmas season classics.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Carpenter said in a statement, adding, "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her hit songs like 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso'.

Earlier, she talked about her new album, calling it her "second 'big girl' album." She explained that while it's connected to her previous work, it's different and reflects her growth as an artist.

"It's my second 'big girl' album. It's a companion, but it's not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album."

Coming back to her latest project, Carpenter is producing 'A Nonsense Christmas' with OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner, reported Variety.

