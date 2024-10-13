"Sach mein bahut Jigra hai...": Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of 'rigging' collections of 'Jigra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actor Divya Khosla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, 'Jigra'.

Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets of her own movie and announced "fake collection" to deceive the public.

Divya, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to slam the 'Highway' actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film's reported earnings.

In her post, she wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty...all theaters going empty everywhere."

"#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," she added.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is helmed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India.

#Jigra opens to lower-than-expected numbers, with a significant contribution from urban centres dominating the Day 1 biz, thanks to the star-power [#AliaBhatt]. As anticipated, the response from mass pockets is ordinary/lukewarm... An energetic start in the #Hindi heartland would've bolstered the opening day performance. Looking ahead, the #Dussehra holiday today [Saturday] should help offset the initial shortfall... Sunday is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the numbers. Monday, however, will offer a clearer picture of how well the film sustains, particularly in urban centres. [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

The film faced a box-office clash with RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which performed better than Alia's film.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' minted Rs 5.71 cr on Friday.

Reportedly, 'Jigra' made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Alia's career. Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

