Sachet-Parampara: 'Pyaar Ban Gaye' is fairy tale about childhood sweethearts

Mumbai, Feb 5 Ahead of Valentine's Day, the musical duo Sachet-Parampara Tandon have released a love anthem titled 'Pyaar Ban Gaye', and called it a beautiful fairy tale about childhood sweethearts.

This enchanting love ballad, featuring Rohit Zinjurke and Karishma Sharma, is poised to become the Valentine's anthem, capturing the essence of romance and igniting the spark of love. The song is sung as well as composed by Sachet and Parampara, while the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Talking about the song, Sachet and Parampara said: "We both are die-hard romantics, and it is a genre of music we love. To top that, 'Pyaar Ban Gaye' has such a beautiful story to it, about childhood sweethearts growing up and with them, the love for each other also grows. It is a fairy tale told through a song."

Rohit shared: "Pyaar Ban Gaye is just beautiful. The song, the way it was shot. It carries an essence that will pull your heartstrings, so thanks to Sachet and Parampara ji for this beautiful song. Thanks to Karishma for being a wonderful co-star."

Karishma added: "The best thing about 'Pyaar Ban Gaye' is that it instantly makes you fall in love. It's the month of love and this song goes so well with the sweet love story that you will want to see it again and again."

Lyricist Sayeed said: "The song defines pure and innocent love. The aim was to pen down emotions that resonate universally-- the joy, the longing, and the magic of falling in love."

The music video is directed by Video Brains. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Pyaar Ban Gaye' is available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor