Sachin-Jigar Blends Tradition and Western Music for Lord Krishna’s Musical Story

The dynamic music duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their chartbusters across genres, have once again taken their artistry to divine heights by composing music for Lord Krishna for the musical theater show, Raajadhiraaj. This grand theater show portrays the life journey of Lord Krishna through a musical narrative, promises to be a treat for both the eyes and ears. Taking their passion for creating something extraordinary, Sachin-Jigar recorded the music in Budapest, collaborating with an orchestra that brings a mesmerizing blend of global and traditional sounds. Imagine this as an international orchestra’s strings and brass sections harmonizing perfectly with Indian folk instruments like the tabla, dholak, and other rhythm elements. This fusion is as grand as it gets—an unprecedented blend that’s set to leave audiences spellbound.

Speaking about the composition, Sachin-Jigar shared, “Every song will leave you with a thought. We wanted that crossover between an international-sounding musical soundscape and the Indian folk core that is so deeply embedded in the story of Lord Krishna. For them, they were reading the notations and playing, but even they couldn’t believe that this blend had been used with an Indian ensemble featuring tabla, dholak, and rhythm, alongside their strings and brass section. This kind of fusion is a first of its kind, but I wish and pray that people like it so we can do more of this in the future. Raajadhiraaj isn’t just another musical show, it's a spiritual journey brought to life with a grand score that seamlessly bridges two worlds. Apart from Raajadhiraaj, Sachin-Jigar, whose recent album for Stree 2 is currently buzzing all over the internet.