Sachin-Jigar excited about their first-ever Australia-New Zealand tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are all set to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand tour in June 2024.

The musicians will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and lastly in Auckland on June 30, as per a statement.

Excited about the tour, the duo said, "We are truly excited and eagerly looking forward to meeting and interacting with our fans while performing for them. This Australia-New Zealand Tour holds a special place in our hearts as it's our first and we can't wait for it to unfold."

Sachi and Jigar have recently created hit track such as 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya', 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' and 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The two have also composed hit tracks in 'F.A.L.T.U'.

Reflecting on the album, Sachin-Jigar shared, "It was the beginning of our journey in Bollywood. It's still a fresh memory of playing the songs for Remo sir and him saying, 'Isme kuch baat hai, isko banao aage.' We made some of the best memories composing music for this album. This album means a lot to us, and knowing that it still brings joy to people's celebrations fills us with great pride."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor