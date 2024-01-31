Sachin Parikh: I am yet to explore the best within me

Mumbai, Jan 31 Actor Sachin Parikh, who is known for his work in ‘PK’, ‘Aligarh’, among others, shared that he believes that he is yet to explore the best within him, adding that an artist is always hungry for better roles with good filmmakers.

Sachin, who was recently seen in a pivotal role in Ravi Jadhav’s ‘Main Atal Hoon’, feels that he has not yet explored his full potential in Hindi films.

Talking about the same, the actor who was a part of ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ said: “An actor is always hungry for better roles with good makers. Our industry has fantastic makers and I am glad to work under their direction.”

“I have worked with eminent directors like Rajkumar Hirani (PK), Hansal Mehta (Aligarh), Madhur Bhandarkar (Dil Toh Bachha Hai Ji), Ravi Jadhav (Main Atal Hoon), R. Balki (Paa), etc. But I still believe that I am yet to explore the best within me. These roles were good and it was a great experience working with them. But the best is yet to come,” he shared.

Sachin said that the directors on his wish list include Vibhu Puri, Shashank Khaitan, Sandeep Modi, Vishnu Vardhan and Ritesh Menon.

In ‘Main Atal Hoon’, Sachin has shared the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the lead in the movie.

He said about something he has learned from Pankaj: “He shared one very interesting thing which I totally agree with him. Pankaj said we have got such a magical thing call camera in front of us. Whatever you do soulfully is caught in this lens. So being real in front of the reel is what I always learn from him.”

