Sachin Pilgaonkar announces release date of sequel of his Marathi film 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Veteran actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar is all set to come up with a sequel to his hit Marathi film 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha'.

Sharing the update, Sachin, said the movie holds a special place in his heart and the team has poured their hearts in the sequel.

"Navra Maaza Navsaacha holds a special place in my heart, and to see the overwhelming love and anticipation from our fans has been incredibly humbling. We have poured our hearts into the sequel, and I am confident that this family entertainer will also be loved by our loyal audience, who have always been so supportive of me and my films," press note shared by his PR team stated.

Produced and directed by Sachin, 'Navra Maza Navsaacha 2 ' also stars his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and actor Ashok Saraf who have collaborated with Sachin on most of his films.

Recently, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, along with Ashok Saraf, revealed the film's release date with a holy visit to Siddhivinayak Temple followed by a vada-pav retreat!

The film also stars Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and Siddharth Jadhav in prominent roles. 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha' will hit the silver screen on September 20.

The first part of comedy drama, 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha' was released in 2004.

Sachin is now coming up with the sequel after 20 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor