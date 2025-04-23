Sachin Pilgaonkar calls joining the show ‘Shirdi Wale Sai Baba’ a heartfelt tribute to his faith

Mumbai, April 23 Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is all set to make a spiritual return to television with the upcoming show “Shirdi Wale Sai Baba.”

Calling it a heartfelt tribute to his deep-rooted faith, Sachin shared his emotional connection with the project, expressing how the show resonates with his personal beliefs and spiritual journey. The actor takes on the pivotal role of the Sutradhar—the narrator and guiding voice—lending depth and spiritual gravitas to the narrative of the show.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of ‘Shirdi Wale Sai Baba’, Sachin stated, “This isn’t just another professional milestone for me, it’s something deeply devotional. I’ve always been a devoted follower of Sai Baba and his teachings have been a constant source of strength and guidance in my life.”

“Hence, when I was asked to be the Sutradhar of this show, I saw it as more than just a professional service, it felt like a heartfelt tribute towards my faith through my narration, I hope to convey the simplicity, depth, and timeless relevance of Baba’s wisdom, and gently remind people that his values of love, compassion, and humility are needed now more than ever,” he added.

As the narrator of the series, Sachin Pilgaonkar will lead viewers through every episode, shedding light on the enduring relevance of Sai Baba’s profound yet humble teachings in the modern world. Through his voice, the stories will come alive, underscoring messages of compassion, faith, and resilience.

Sachin Pilgaonkar has made his mark across multiple film industries, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri cinema. Beyond acting, he has also worn the hats of producer and director, delivering popular comedy series on Indian television like “Tu Tu Main Main” and “Kadvee Khatti Meethi.” His directorial ventures in Marathi cinema have also been widely appreciated and successful.

Actor Vineet Raina is seen playing the iconic role of Sai Baba in the show. In a conversation with IANS, Vineet spoke about the enduring significance of Sai Baba’s teachings, emphasizing how messages of hope, compassion, and unwavering faith continue to resonate deeply in today’s unpredictable world.

“Playing Sai Baba has been a deeply humbling experience. The real magic lies in how his presence brings hope and peace. In a time where people are seeking faith and inner strength, Sai Baba’s timeless message of compassion and hope feels more relevant than ever. Shirdi Wale Sai Baba offers powerful insights and divine wisdom,” the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor shared.

"Shirdi Wale Sai Baba" premiered on April 21 and airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

