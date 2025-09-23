Sachin Pilgaonkar gets nostalgic as he celebrates 37 Years of ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’

Mumbai, Sep 23 Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took a trip down memory lane as he marked 37 years of the iconic Marathi comedy “Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi.”

The ‘Balika Badhu’ actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reminiscing about the film’s journey and expressing gratitude to the audience for showering it with love over the decades. Sachin posted a series of throwback photos and videos and captioned them, “37 years of Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi This is how many beautiful memories of Banvi. Lots of love to the audience.” He also tagged Ashok Saraf, Ashwini Bhave, and Nivedita Ashok Saraf to his post.

In the black and white shots, Sachin Pilgaonkar could be seen striking candid poses alongside other actors from the film. He also dropped throwback videos of the songs from the movie.

“Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi,” an Indian Marathi-language slapstick comedy buddy film, was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and produced by Kiran Shantaram under the banner of V. Shantaram Productions. Considered a cult classic in Marathi cinema for its massive popularity, the film hit theatres in Maharashtra on September 23, 1988.

The movie starred Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Laxmikant Berde, Siddharth Ray, Ashwini Bhave, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Priya Arun Berde, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Nayantara, Viju Khote, and Sudhir Joshi.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, who dons many hats—that of an actor, director, producer, writer, and singer—has worked extensively in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. He gained prominence by directing and acting in several Marathi films during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He began his journey in cinema as a child artist with the Marathi film Ha Majha Marg Ekla.

Over the years, Pilgaonkar appeared in nearly 65 films as a child actor before transitioning to adult roles. He delivered several successful films, including “Geet Gaata Chal,” “Balika Badhu,” “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se” and “Nadiya Ke Paar,” earning widespread popularity and becoming a household name across India.

