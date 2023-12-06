Sachin Pilgaonkar urges fans to pray for veteran actor Junior Mehmood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, known for his role in films like 'Nadiya Ke Paar' and 'Balika Badhu' has urged his fans to pray for veteran actor Junior Mehmood's health.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sachin shared a post which reads, "I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who's suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him."

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajna' among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Jr Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi earlier told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer."

Actor Johny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.

Jr Mehmood (67) has been featured in over 200 films in different languages.

He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Parvarish' (1977), and 'Do Aur Do Paanch' (1980).

