Sachin Sanghvi shares singing tip which he learnt from Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, Oct 12 Music composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar has shared a singing tip that he learned from playback singer Sonu Nigam years ago.

Sachin serves as a mentor along with Jigar Saraiya, Sachet Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

In the latest episode, the contestants of the show showcased their talents to impress the mentors and the audience & deliver a blockbuster performance. However, it was Bihar’s contestant Jay Jha's performance to the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ which caught everyone’s attention.

During the episode, Sachin revealed that he learnt a technique from Sonu Nigam when Sachin and Jigar were assisting music composer Rajesh Roshan during the recording of the song ‘Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani’ from the movie ‘Krrish’.

He said, "I was very young when Jigar and I used to assist Rajesh Roshan ji, and that’s when we met Sonu bhaiya for the first time, he had come to record the Krrish movie song Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. The kind of singer he is, I thought singing this song must be a left-handed game for him. But what we saw just blew our minds. He came and wrote down the entire song in his book and then marked the areas he wanted to improvise”.

He further mentioned, “Before recording any song, a singer always has some thoughts in his mind that usually collide in the head and disturb him during his performance. So, when Jay was a little confused on how to deliver his song, that’s when I told him to use this technique of writing down the whole song and marking the areas. I am glad this method really worked out for him”.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

