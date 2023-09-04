Sachin Tendulkar to unveil trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiling the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic film titled ‘800’ official trailer.

The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 5 in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news and wrote, “SACHIN TENDULKAR TO UNVEIL TRAILER OF MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC ‘800’... #SachinTendulkar will unveil the trailer of the #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie], on [Tuesday] 5 Sept 2023 at an event in #Mumbai. #MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire - enacts the part of #Muralidaran in the biopic. Written-directed by #MSSripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, the release date of the film - slated for release in #Tamil, #Hindi and #Telugu - will be announced with its trailer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwwdcFWMRTh/

Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhurr Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic.

Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530+ ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match.

Notably, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career.

