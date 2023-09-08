Sachin Tendulkar's special wishes for Asha Bhosle: "Happy 90th birthday, Tai!"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Great former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heartwarming message for legendary singer Asha Bhosle on her 90th birthday.

He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to post a special birthday message for the ace singer, “Dear Asha Tai, Itne saalon se 'Chura Liya Hai' aapki awaaz ne jo dil ko, par aapki awaaz ke saamne, 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai'. Aapke gaanon par toh 'Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanware' aisa bhi sunne mein aaya hai. Aapka sangeet mein hona, aur usse hamari zindagi mein hona, hai sach much 'Sona Re'! Happy 90th birthday Tai! @ashabhosle”

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1700069208762290347

Born on September 8, 1933, she is a veteran vocalist who has worked in Hindi cinema for over eight decades. She has recorded songs for films and albums in numerous Indian languages and has won honours. She also received the Dadasahed Phalke Award. In 2008, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian accolade. Bhosle was named the most-recorded artist in music history by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011.

She is known for songs such as ‘Dum Maro Dum’, ‘Chura Liya Hai’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hi’, ‘Yeh Mera Dil’, ‘O Mere Sona Re’, among others.

She also collaborated with international artists. In 1997, she sang a love song with the boy band Code Red, at the age of 64. She also recorded the song ‘The Way You Dream’ with Michael Stipe which was used in the English movie, ‘Bulletproof Monk’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor