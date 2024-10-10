"Sad day for the country": Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pay last respect to Ratan Tata at his funeral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director-screenwriter Kiran Rao, paid their respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, died at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow and spoke on Tata's immense contribution to the country.

"It is a sad day for the country. The contribution of Ratan Tata to the country is priceless. We will all miss him a lot," the actor said.

Kiran Rao, while speaking to ANI, also shared her thoughts saying, "It is a sad day today. He was a very good person. It is really sad that he is no more. He has done a lot for the country."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

The mortal remains have been kept at NCPA, Nariman Point for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Condolences have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

