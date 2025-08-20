Sad Yet Excited’: Pooja Hegde on Teaming Up With Vijay Thalapathy for His Final Film Jana Nayagan

Pooja Hegde has joined forces with Vijay Thalapathy for his final film, Jana Nayagan. Looking back at the rollercoaster of emotions during the Jana Nayagan shoot, Pooja Hegde admitted that it left her feeling sad, but she also acknowledged the importance of progressing in life.

Looking back on her last shot with Vijay Thalapathy, who is quitting the world of cinema to enter politics full-time, Pooja shared, “I am excited for the film releasing in January,” and added, "It is Vijay sir's last film."

"Honestly, I was just sad. Working with Vijay sir is the most relaxing experience. He is so cool and a totally chill person. I think in his mind, he knows he is a superstar, and he doesn't feel the need to prove that because he is so comfortable with himself. He's the sweetest co-star to work with," she further expressed.

"He has bigger dreams and different dreams in mind, and he needs to follow that," she said and added, "He's still one of those people I meet up with, and he's always very sweet."

Audiences are waiting with bated breath to see Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy ignite the screens in Jana Nayagan. Given that both actors carry incredibly powerful on-screen energies, it would be an absolute cinematic treat to witness their energies collide.

Recently, Pooja broke the internet with her fiery moves in Monica song from Coolie. Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for a lineup of interesting releases, including Jana Nayagan, Kanchana 4, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and an untitled film with Dulquer Salmaan.