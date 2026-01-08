Sadie Sink says fan theories preceded her 'Spider-Man' casting, says "there's so much speculation"

Washington DC [US], January 8 : Actress Sadie Sink has revealed that online fan theories predicting her involvement in the 'Spider-Man' franchise surfaced just days before she officially received the offer to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, the 'Stranger Things' star said she first came across speculation on the internet claiming she would be part of the next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sink recalled being surprised by the rumours, only for them to turn out to be accurate when she was approached for the role two days later.

"There's so much speculation, too," she said, adding, "I feel like there's a new character every week" that fans theorize she might be portraying. The Tony Award nominee notably shared that before she got the offer to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she saw fan theories online that she'd be involved in the project," as quoted by the outlet.

"I found out through online theories. Like, before I got cast in Spider-Man, like, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is going to be in the new Spider-Man,'" she explained. "I was like, 'Hmm? I am?' And sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it. So yeah, those theories, there's sometimes some truth to it," The Hollywood Reporter quoted.

Sink said joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe felt "crazy," especially as she learned about the casting while wrapping up the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. A longtime Spider-Man fan, she expressed admiration for Holland's portrayal of the superhero and noted that her experience keeping plot details confidential on the Netflix series has helped her manage Marvel's strict secrecy.

"I found out while we were wrapping up season five of Stranger Things. Spider-Man has always been my favourite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom's Spider-Man, especially," she said, adding that keeping Marvel-related secrets came easily due to her work on Stranger Things, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Brand New Day' will see Holland return as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles as MJ and Ned. The film also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor