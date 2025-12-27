Sadie Sink says 'Spider-Man' secrets harder to keep than 'Stranger Things' spoilers

Los Angeles [US], December 27 : Actress Sadie Sink has revealed that keeping secrets about her upcoming Marvel film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has been even more challenging than guarding spoilers from Stranger Things. The actor, who recently joined the cast of the much-anticipated Spider-Man franchise, said being part of the film is "crazy" and she "can't wait to talk about it more," according to People.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sink shared that she learned about her casting while wrapping up the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'. "Oh, it was crazy," Sink said. "Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom's Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned."

The actress also spoke about reuniting with director Destin Daniel Cretton, with whom she previously worked early in her career. "I also worked with the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, in one of the first movies I ever did when I was 14, so it's kind of a full-circle moment," she said, adding that she had an "amazing time" working on the film, as per the outlet.

While details about her character remain under wraps, Sink admitted she is eager to talk more about the project. "I can't wait to talk about it more. There's so much I want to share. That's why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I'm sitting on that feel even more secretive," she said, according to People.

Sink will be joining The Bear actor Liza Colon-Zayas as a new addition to the franchise. The film will also see the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau in their respective roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Peter Parker sacrificing his identity as Spider-Man to restore normalcy to the world. Producer Amy Pascal had earlier said the new film explores Peter's decision to focus solely on being Spider-Man after giving up his personal life.

Reflecting on her career choices, Sink said she is drawn to roles that challenge her creatively. "I'm finding myself gravitating towards challenges," she noted, adding that she enjoys projects that push her emotionally and artistically. While she remains open to all genres, the actress admitted she currently leans toward darker and more demanding roles, according to People.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.

