Sadie Sink says wrapping her final day as Max in 'Stranger Things' had her "crying a lot"

Washington DC [US], December 28 : The popular sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' is getting ready to say its final goodbye, and it is safe to say that it's going to be an emotional ride.

The show's last episode will drop on December 31; however, it's not just fans who are feeling the emotions, but also the cast, who grew up on the show.

Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the series, has spoken about how hard it was for her to move on from the show. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared how the final days on set were mostly filled with strong emotions and tears.

Speaking about the last day of shooting, Sadie said that wrapping her final scene was not easy. She spoke about how the creators and cast tried to support one another during those moments. Talking about the final "cut" on Max's journey, she said, "The Duffers did a good job of finding the right moments to end each of our characters' stories and to have a good scene to wrap on. One thing we all did was try to be there for each other on each other's last days."

Sadie also opened up about where she is now in the process of saying goodbye to Stranger Things and her character. She explained that watching the finale together brought back many feelings, but she believes the real emotions will return once fans start watching it.

Sharing how much she had already let out on her last day, she told THR, "It's interesting. We all watched the finale last week, and I thought that would be another wave of goodbye, but I really think this period is about sharing it with the fans. I expect to have that second wave of emotion once the finale is actually streaming on Netflix. As for now, I mean, I cried so much that last day. I feel like I grieved it properly, and I got it all out of my system. But I fear there's more coming."

'Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2' was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

