Sadie Sink speaks up about her emotional reaction to Kate Bush

Los Angeles, Jan 1 Hollywood actress Sadie Sink has shared that she feels “very emotional” when she hears Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up that Hill’.

The 22-year-old actress’ ‘Stranger Things’ character Max Mayfield became synonymous with the 1985 classic track thanks to the fourth season of the show but she insisted she isn’t “tired” of hearing the song now because she has so many memories attached to it, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told SFX magazine, “I’m still able to listen to it. I mean, I don’t voluntarily, I’m not listening to it in my free time, but I actually think it’s such a hit and it’s a really good song, so I’m not tired of it, but it definitely is one of those songs that, when I listen to it, it’s very emotional now because it’s so connected to the show. It always brings up these big feelings”.

Her on-screen boyfriend Lucas Sinclair tries to connect with her by playing Running up that Hill and she admitted it was “weird” to hear it again at first.

She said, “I remember being like, ‘Are we really doing this again?’ And we were on that set again, and I was in the same outfit I’d been in since I was 17 years old, and now I was 22, and I was just in the same clothes and in the red void. Obviously, it’s different circumstances, different stakes, so it’s a little bit different, and it doesn’t have the same outcome in the end. But it was this moment of, ‘Whoah, okay, we’re really back here!’ “Especially after the song had become what it did, to go back to that set and do the running again, I was like, ‘Huh, this feels weird’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, while she appears unconscious, Max is trapped in Henry Creel/Vecna’s dreamscape, Camazotz, and Sadie admitted she missed not sharing the screen with Caleb as much as previous seasons.

She said, “It’s really sad in a way. I really missed getting to act with Caleb because, like, there were none of my familiar faces around me. It was hard at first. But Max and Lucas, it’s heartbreaking, they’re so connected still in so many ways, him playing the song for her and her hearing it, and then it going away, and them sensing each other’s presence, relying on each other still, but actually not being able to be together”.

