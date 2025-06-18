Sagar Parekh shares a part of his Bihari culture with 'Jagriti' co-stars Aarya Babbar and Vijayendra Kumeria

Mumbai, June 18 TV actor Sagar Parekh recently added a flavorful touch of home to the sets of “Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah” by treating his co-stars Aarya Babbar and Vijayendra Kumeria to a traditional Bihari delicacy—litti chokha.

The heartfelt gesture not only delighted his co-actors but also offered a warm glimpse into Sagar’s cultural roots. Speaking about treating his co-actors and the crew to homemade Litti Chokha, Sagar said that sharing a part of his culture with his co-stars and watching everyone savour the meal turned an ordinary shooting day into a truly heartwarming and memorable experience.

“I had often spoken about Litti Chokha on set, and both Aarya sir and Vijayendra were eager to try it. They kept saying it was on their must-try list for a while now, so I felt this was the perfect opportunity to bring some homemade Litti Chokha—a special delicacy from my hometown—for everyone to enjoy, especially made by mom. Their reaction was absolutely priceless. They loved it wholeheartedly and couldn’t stop praising the flavours!”

The 'Anupamaa' actor added, “Seeing their excitement and appreciation made me feel incredibly proud and fulfilled. Sharing a part of my culture with my co-stars and watching everyone savour the meal turned an ordinary shooting day into a truly heartwarming and memorable experience.”

Earlier, Sagar Parekh had opened up about his off-screen bond with Aarya Babbar, revealing that their dynamic behind the scenes was completely different from the tense father-son relationship they portrayed on the show. Describing Aarya’s energy as “unmatched,” Sagar shared how the two would often joke around, indulge in spontaneous fun, and fill the set with infectious laughter—turning even the most intense shoot days into moments of light-hearted camaraderie.

“On screen, Aarya Sir and I might be constantly at odds as father and son, but behind the scenes, it’s a completely different story. Working with him is an absolute pleasure—his energy is unmatched, and there’s never a dull moment when he’s around. From random jokes to spontaneous dance moves, he brings this spark to the set that’s so infectious.”

"Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah” premiered on 28th January and airs daily on Zee TV.

