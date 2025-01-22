Sagarika Ghatge on her comeback: Hasn’t been easy to just walk in and land a film

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who is making a comeback after eight years with the film “Lalat”, says it has not been easy to just walk in and get a film.

Talking about why she decided on making a comeback amidst chatter about her plans to have a baby, Sagarika told IANS: “There’s no straightforward answer to this. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities with the variety of films and series being made today, and it’s exciting to see horizons expanding—not just for actors but for audiences too.”

“However, it hasn’t been easy to just walk in and land a film.”

“For someone like me, who took a break, getting back to work wasn’t simple. But I’m grateful to have a film now that will showcase my work, and I hope it encourages people, especially those who assumed I didn’t want to work, to reach out in the future,” said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Chak De! India.”

The actress said that the script was the key reason she chose this film, along with the opportunity to step into a character who is both “naive and incredibly strong, with so much bravery and depth.”

“It was a truly fulfilling experience to portray a character with such rich layering. The physical transformation was something I was both excited and nervous about, but it gave me an immense sense of fulfillment after every single day on set,” said Sagarika, who is married to former cricketer Zaheer Khan.

She shared that “Lalat” was shot entirely in Rajasthan, in a small village that brought so much authenticity to the story.

“Every day, we had to drive at least two hours from the nearest town to reach the location, which added to the experience. I had the privilege of working with some incredible actors who were all so wonderful.”

Talking about her co-star she added: “Satish Ray, in particular, has portrayed a character that people will really love once they see the film. Every cast member brought something unique to their roles, making the story even more beautiful. It was such a joy to work with this amazing team, and we all had a great time together on set.”

What was Zaheer’s reaction, when she told him about her role in the film?

“He was incredibly happy and excited that I was getting back to doing what I love. More than anything, he’s always been the person who pushes me to go that extra mile, so with this journey, it was no different.”

She added: “In fact, when I was nervous and sometimes doubted myself, it was him who would make sure I just focus on what I need to do - which was to prepare.”

