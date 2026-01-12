Sagarika Ghatge says 'My heart is full' as she drops glimpses from her birthday celebration

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Sagarika Ghatge turned a year older on January 8, and she decided to spend her special day in the presence of her husband, Zaheer Khan, and son Fatehsinh Khan, along with the rest of her family and friends.

Sagarika also posted a couple of glimpses from her birthday celebration on social media. The first click in the post was of the birthday girl posing with her little one, while Fatehsinh attempted to attack the cake.

We could also see the 'Chak De' actress facing the camera for a group photo with the gang, accompanied by some lovely photos of her with husband Zaheer, and their little bundle of joy.

From the looks of it, Sagarika seemed to have enjoyed a wholesome birthday with her loved ones.

In her post, she also thanked everyone who wished her on her special day.

"A big thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to wish me,you truly don’t know how grateful I feel to have received so many birthday messages full of love and warmth (sic)," the caption read.

Expressing her gratitude for all the blessings bestowed upon her this year, she added, "Thankful and full of gratitude for another year gone by, for the blessings, and for the people who are always by my side. My heart is full. (red heart emoji)".

Recently, Sagarika reunited with her ‘Chak De’ co-star Vidya Malvade to celebrate the new year in Jaisalmer. Both of them dropped a picture of themselves posing with their families and other friends who joined them in the celebration.

The still also had some known faces such as actress Kritika Kamra, along with some other members from their close circle. Zaheer was seen holding their little one, while Sagarika looked into the camera.

