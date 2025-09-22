Sahher Bambba Gives a Shoutout to Aryan Khan Upon the Success of The Ba*ds of Bollywood: "This Is Just the Beginning"

Sahher Bambba is basking in the success of her latest release, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Helmed by debut director Aryan Khan, the series is seeing an overwhelming response from the audience, who are hailing how Sahher sits right as the leading lady for the series. Taking a moment to celebrate this, Sahher Bambba extended a heartfelt shoutout to Aryan Khan and expressed joy upon being a part of the filmy series!

She wrote, “Biggest congratulations to you @__aryan__ ♥️ So grateful to be part of your debut project, it means the world to me. If only everyone knew how amazing you are. So glad I got to see the human behind the talent. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see everything you’re destined to become. You’re here to stay, to soar, and l’ll always be cheering for you. 🤍🎬”

As Karishma Talvar, Sahher Bambba brings heart and emotions, with just the right zest of drama and glamour. Her pairing with Lakshya pays off with the audience hailing their chemistry, and it’d be right to say that they set the tone of the series quite well. The new on-screen duo is joined by Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and many more.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood offers a satirical take on Bollywood, with exciting cameos being the cherry on top. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.