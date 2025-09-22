Sahher Bambba says ‘if only everyone knew how amazing’ Aryan Khan is

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Sahher Bambba, on Monday, took to social media to celebrate Aryan Khan, praising his remarkable qualities.

Her heartfelt appreciation highlights their close bond and gives a glimpse into the admiration she holds for him. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sahher posted a candid an image featuring her smiling while posing close to Aryan. In the photo, Bambba could be seen flaunting her radiant smile. In the caption, she shared her experience of being a part of Aryan’s debut project, “The Ba*ds of Bollywood.”

Praising Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Sahher wrote, “Biggest congratulations to you @___aryan___ So grateful to be a part of your debut project, it means the world to me. If only everyone knew how amazing you are. So glad I got to see the human behind the talent. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see everything you’re destined to become. You’re here to stay, to soar, and l’ll always be cheering for you.”

In a recent interview with IANS, Sahher Bambba spoke up about her experience of working with Aryan Khan. “I think he's quite a bit of a hard task master if I may say so, but in the best way possible because I think to all of us, he was just pushing us to go a little further, go beyond what's written on paper. But at the same time, he had such clarity of thought and he knew exactly what he wanted. His attention to details.”

She further mentioned, “He was really locked in and present as a director. Honestly, I didn't feel like I was working with somebody new. It almost felt like I was working with somebody who's been doing this for decades. Other than that, he's really supportive. He's got this really calm energy on set. Nothing fazes him, nothing at all. A hundred things could be going wrong, but he's the most unfazed person.”

In Netflix’s action-comedy drama series, Sahher Bambba played the role of As Karishma Talvar opposite Lakshya Lalwani. The series also stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, Rohit Gill and Armaan Khera. Directed by debutant Aryan Khan, the show is produced by his mother, Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

“The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” which offered a satirical take on Bollywood, premiered on 18 September 2025 with seven episodes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor