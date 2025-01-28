Sahiba Bali opens up about her experience of being part of Coldplay’s concert

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actress and host Sahiba Bali recently shared her excitement and gratitude for being part of Coldplay’s pre-concert event in Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on the surreal experience, she opened up about the thrill of hosting such a monumental event as the band’s Music of the Spheres tour made its way to India. Sahiba hosted the pre-concert show for the Ahmedabad leg of the band’s iconic ‘Music of Spheres’ tour on January 26.

Talking about her experience, Sahiba shared, “I have been a massive Coldplay fan since I was a kid, their music hooked me from the start. I even had a poster of one of their live shows on my wall and always dreamed of being at a concert. Five months ago, I finally made it to Vienna, the music capital, to see them live. But what I never saw coming was not just attending, but actually working at their biggest concert ever in India! It’s been an absolutely surreal experience, and I’m so thankful to my team, my colleagues, and Jio Star for making it all possible.

The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share her photo from the concert and captioned them, 26th January is for writing history in books(BIGGEST Coldplay concert EVER- and that too at home ) My homebase @disneyplushotstar @starsportsindia thank you for always pushing me @shayal thanks for making us look good hehe.”

Sahiba Bali has made a name for herself through her work on "Shark Tank India," as well as her associations with Star Sports and Zomato. Beyond her career in the business world, she has earned recognition as a versatile actor, cricket presenter, influencer, and content creator. Sahiba’s acting journey also includes a notable role in "Laila Majnu," where she portrayed Triptii Dimri's sister.

In an interview, Sahiba Bali made a startling revelation that she had auditioned for major roles in blockbuster films like "Sultan," "Kabir Singh," and "Laila Majnu." However, despite her efforts, she was rejected for these iconic parts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor