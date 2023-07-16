“Sahib's most spell binding performances”: Saira Banu shares candid moments of Dilip Kumar from ‘Sagina’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Veteran actor Saira Banu took her fans back to the memories of her 1974 drama ‘Sagina’ co-starring her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared candid moments from ‘Sagina’ sets.

Sharing the stills, she wrote, “Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer...is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

Saira also revealed how late actor had set up a badminton court in the garden during the film’s outdoor shoot, so that the team could play together in the evenings.

She added, “I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together... they were such good friends and like minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming "Sagina" in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a Badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn.”

Saira called Sagina as one of Sahib's most spell binding and enthralling performances, “Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite... when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib's most spell binding and enthralling performances.”

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “It’s was a good film with good music.”

One of the users wrote, “So glad to find your profile. Dilip Kumar is the greatest actor in the history of world cinema. The world's first method actor before the term was made famous by the likes of Brando. Jugnu and Andaaz were released way before Streetcar named desire.”

Since her debut on Instagram, Saira Banu has been sharing pictures and anecdotes about herself and her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings. Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was "the ultimate method actor" despite not working with him.

They have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Films featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor