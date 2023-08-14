Sahil Khattar opens up on physical transformation he underwent for his role in 'Bajao'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : ‘83’ actor Sahil Khattar, who will be seen in the upcoming series ‘Bajao’, talked about the physical transformation he underwent for his role of Dhaari Punia.

Speaking about it Sahil said, "I gained around 10kgs for the role of Dhaari Punia in the series Bajao, who is skilled in sales and marketing, has a "jugaadu" nature, and a short temper. The line "Ek Dhaari Sab Pe Bhaari" represents my character's persona, indicating that my character is influential and impactful. The decision to gain weight was influenced by the belief that a strong and healthy physique plays a significant role in sales and marketing in Haryana, where the story is set. This physical transformation was intended to help convey the character's traits effectively on screen and change people's perceptions about me as an actor.”

He added, “My character, Dhaari Punia, is also short-tempered and physically aggressive, which makes him suitable for an action comedy show. The culmination of my character's transformation is a memorable scene in the climax where Dhaari Punia performs an action sequence which is expected to become a viral moment.”

While talking about the challenges, he continued, “This transformation and the challenges I faced in changing people's perceptions have been a rewarding experience for me as an actor. Overall, my journey in preparing for this role involved not only physical changes but also a deep understanding of the character's traits and the cultural context of the story. This dedication to my role has allowed me to fully embrace and portray the character of Dhaari Punia in the show ‘Bajao’."

