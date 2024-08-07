Sahil Uppal reveals his birthday plans: 'Travel more, embrace new experiences'

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Sahil Uppal, who is gearing up to celebrate his 34th birthday on August 8, shared his plans and aspirations, saying that he is aiming to travel more, embrace new experiences, and engage in more meaningful and impactful work.

Sahil, who is currently winning hearts as Gagan in the show 'Saajha Sindoor' shared his excitement for the year ahead.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to embracing new opportunities and adventures. This year, I’m planning to travel more and explore different parts of the world. It’s all about new experiences and personal growth."

"Personally, I’m aiming to travel more and embrace new experiences. Professionally, I hope to engage in more meaningful and impactful work. It’s all about making a difference and continuing to grow," he commented.

Revealing his birthday plans, Sahil shared: "I love keeping my birthday low-key and spending it with close friends and family. This year, I’m sticking with that tradition. It’s always nice to enjoy those special moments with the people who matter most."

The 'Pandya Store' store fame actor further said: "Lately, I’ve been focusing more on personal growth rather than material things. My wish is to continue this journey of self-improvement and to make positive changes in my life. It’s less about what I can get and more about who I’m becoming."

Reflecting on the past year, Sahil shared what he’s proud of.

"I’m really proud of how I’ve changed my behaviour. I’ve become much calmer and less reactive, which has made a big difference in how I handle things. It’s a personal achievement that I’m happy about," concluded Sahil.

Sahil is paired opposite Krutika Desai and Stuti Vinkle in the show.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

Sahil made his acting debut in 2014 with the show 'P.S. I Hate You', alongside Chandni Bhagwanani.

He has then appeared in TV operas like -- 'Maharakshak Devi', 'Pavitra Bandhan', 'Ek Shringaar Swabhiman', 'Brahmarakshas', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Piyaa Albela', 'Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka', and 'Jyoti... Umeedon Se Sajee'.

