Sai Deodhar starrer ‘Maeri’ chronicles a mother's fight for justice

Mumbai, Nov 28 The makers of the upcoming thriller “Maeri” starring Sai Deodhar, have unveiled its intriguing trailer on social media.

Produced and directed by Sachinn Darekkar, the show also stars Tanvi Mundle, Sagar Deshmukh, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The trailer for the show hints that Maeri is a compelling emotional thriller that delves into the intricate dynamics of family relationships, uncovering hidden truths and personal secrets.

While Sai Deodhar is playing the role of the determined mother, Tara Deshpande, Sagar Deshmukh will be seen as her husband Hemant Deshpande. Tanvi as their spirited daughter Manasvi, and Chinmay Mandlekar as the tough ACP Khandekar.

Talking about her role, Sai shared, “Playing Tara Deshpande has been an incredibly intense and emotional journey for me. Tara is a mother who is pushed to her limits by an unimaginable tragedy, and her quest for justice becomes both her strength and her burden. I’m thrilled to be a part of this powerful story and to bring Tara’s story to life. I can’t wait for audiences to watch the show and experience the thrilling twists and deep emotional layers it offers.”

Tanvi Mundle added, “When I first heard the story of 'Maeri,' I was immediately captivated. The story is so emotionally powerful. Manasvi's journey is one of personal growth, where she learns to deal with the complex emotions of loss and discovery.”

Speaking about the show, producer and director Sachinn Darekkar stated, “Maeri' is a revenge drama series that intertwines suspense, human relationships, and complex personal conflicts, focusing on the intricate bond between a mother, father, and daughter—each struggling with their own truths and the consequences of their choices. The story of 'Maeri' is not just about vengeance—it's about the raw emotions that come with loss, love, and the determination to fight when everything seems to be against you.”

The show follows the harrowing journey of Tara Deshpande, a mother pushed to the brink when her daughter, Manasvi, is brutally assaulted by a group of influential young men. With the judicial system failing to provide justice, Tara takes matters into her own hands, launching a dangerous and secretive quest for revenge against the powerful perpetrators.

“Maeri” will premiere on ZEE5 on December 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor