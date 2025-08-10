Sai Durgha Tej posts "Weekend grind" pic with Ram Charan, Varun Tej

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : It may be a Sunday, but that did not stop cousins Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Durgha Tej from hitting the gym.

Sai Durgha Tej took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the trio working out together.

The photo went viral among fans in no time, with many praising Ram Charan's full beard and muscular build.

Along with the picture, Sai added a caption that read, "Weekend grind with the crew."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Ram Charan is currently preparing for his upcoming film 'Peddi,' directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

Last month, the Telugu superstar treated fans to his powerful new look for his upcoming film.

Charan took to his Instagram account to share his striking "changeover" for the role. The picture showed him flaunting his sculpted arm, thick beard, and a man bun, highlighting his intense preparation for the film.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier this year, a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot' was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor