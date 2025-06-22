“Sai Godbole on Chal Hatt Jaa: ‘It’s All About Nakhras and Jhatkas!’”

In a musical landscape where boundaries between genres blur more each day, Chal Hatt Jaa emerges as a bold and vibrant Marathi pop anthem that brings together the energy of folk, the polish of pop, and the flair of multi-talented artists. We caught up with the dynamic team behind this infectious track — singer and performer Sai Godbole, composer Nihar Shembekar, lyricist Vikas Satam, and co-composer and producer Shark — to understand how this song came to life.

Sai, you're known for your diverse talents – acting, singing, dancing, and content creation. How does Chal Hatt Jaa allow you to bring all these facets of your artistry together?

Sai Godbole



Chal Hatt Jaa is such a peppy and vibrant pop anthem — something I’ve really wanted to sing for a long time. Your question fits perfectly because this song is all about nakhras and thaskas, which require an understanding of acting, accents, and dialects. That background definitely helped me interpret and deliver the song better.

Full credit to my brother Nihar, the composer of the track, who gave me a very specific direction for the tone but also gave me the freedom to flow. And honestly, Vikas Satam ji, our lovely lyricist, and Shark, our producer, completely elevated the song with their work. It was a collaborative energy that made this track what it is.

Nihar, the song’s sound is infectious. What was the initial spark or idea that led to the creation of Chal Hatt Jaa?

Nihar Shembekar

The journey of this song actually began with Lavani — that high-energy, evocative Marathi folk form. But we didn’t want to stop there. The idea was to take something deeply rooted in our culture and reimagine it with a modern, global sound.

From the lyrics to the production to the performance style, we kept the vibe punchy, upbeat, and irresistibly danceable. Our goal was clear: make a folk-inspired track that doesn’t just stay on stage or in playlists but also finds its way to club floors. It’s tradition meeting bass — and we’re here for it.

“Chal Hatt Jaa” literally means “Move aside.” What is the core message you're trying to convey with these lyrics?

Vikas Satam:

As a lyricist, I really focussed on matching the words with the theme and rhythm. I used alliteration and proper Marathi words like आळी (alley or गल्ली), which give it that earthy texture. At the same time, considering our Gen Z audience, I retained words like “parlour” instead of translating them — it keeps the relatability intact.

These small choices helped shape a Marathi funk-pop number that I believe will appeal to both traditional and modern audiences. I can already imagine this track being played in open crowds, clubs, or even weddings! And yes — we have more songs of this genre in the pipeline.