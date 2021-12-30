Sai Pallavi visits theatre wearing a burqa to watch Shyam Singha Roy

Actress Sai Pallavi wore a burqa and reached the Sri Ramulu theatre in Erragadda in Hyderabad last night to watch 'Shyam Singha Roy'. She was reportedly accompanied by her director Rahul Sankrityan to witness the audience's response in the theatres. A video of the actress in a burqa has surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. In the video, she can see paying a surprise visit to the theatre to witness the audience's reaction.

The video also features her looking at the audience cheer during one of her dance performances in 'Shyam Singha Roy'. In the end, she lifted her burqa and flaunted her bright smile.The film hit the theatres on December 24 ahead of Christmas. The lead actors totally impressed the audiences with their chemistry and performance. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the three leading actresses in the film that has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Nani plays a dual role in the movie, while Sai Pallavi appears as a 'devadasi' in Rahul Sankrityan's directorial.