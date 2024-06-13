Sai Tamhankar opens up on being part of Vijay Varma-starrer ‘Matka King’

Mumbai, June 13 Actress Sai Tamhankar, who will be featuring in the Vijay Varma-starrer 'Matka King', shared that it's a sudden breeze of excitement and thrill in her life right now.

Being directed by Nagraj Manjule marks a first for Sai, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.

Speaking about the same, Sai shared: "Of course, Nagraj Manjule has been on my wish list, and I've been quite vocal about it in interviews and on social media. I am very excited and nervous to work with him."

"This is a web series for Amazon Prime in which Vijay is a part of, and I will get an opportunity to work with a great actor like him. Now, I cannot reveal much about my part here but all in all, it’s a sudden breeze of excitement and thrill in my life right now," added Sai.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Produced by multiple Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, the series is directed by Nagraj and written by Abhay Koranne, along with Manjule.

Currently in the production stage, it will be released on Prime Video.

Apart from 'Matka King', Sai also has 'Ground Zero', 'Agni', and 'Dabba Cartel' in the pipeline.

Earlier, Sai has been part of films like 'Wake Up India', 'Tendulkar Out', 'Hunterrr', 'India Lockdown', and most recently 'Bhakshak'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor