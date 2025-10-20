Saiee M Manjrekar: Post-Diwali, I hit the gym every day for a week

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Saiee M. Manjrekar has shared her Diwali plans, revealing that she prefers intimate celebrations with family over extravagant social gatherings. She also spoke about her post-festival routine, detailing how she resets after all the festive indulgence.

“My Diwali plans are always really fun. I don't attend a lot of Diwali parties because I'm not a very social person. But I love spending time at home with family, eating all the food that's made, helping make the diyas and the flowers and decorating,” Saiee told IANS.

The “Dabangg 3” actress finds joy in the simple rituals of the festival.

She added: “I think beautifying the house and getting ready together is so much fun.”

Speaking about her post-Diwali routine, Saiee shared that she likes to return to her fitness schedule after the festive indulgence.

“I think post-Diwali, after all the indulgences are over, what I normally do is I just sort of hit the gym every day for maybe a week. Consistency is, I think, the most important discipline. And then I feel like once you get back to your rhythm, then it's not too hard to maintain that.”

The actress said “consistency and discipline” even during and especially after is “very important”.

The 23-year-old actress made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for the song "Manjha", alongside Aayush Sharma.

In 2022, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Varun Tej in Ghani, which ended up being a commercial failure. She was next featured in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual biographical action film Major, a biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in which she played the role of Isha Agarwal who is Unnikrishnan's love interest.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa. Saiee was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.

