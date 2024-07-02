Saiee Manjrekar, Nikhil Siddhartha start shooting in Hampi for ‘The India House’

Mumbai, July 2 Actress Saiee M Manjrekar and actor Nikhil Siddhartha began shooting for the upcoming film 'The India House' in Hampi on Tuesday.

The team commenced filming with a grand pooja ceremony held at Virupaksha Temple in Hampi, attended by the core team.

The pan-India film is directed by Ram Krishna Vamsi and presented by Ram Charan's banner, V Mega Pictures. It also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

The film is a period drama set in 1905, exploring themes of love and revolution. Cameron Bryson serves as the director of photography, with casting by Mukesh Chhabra and production design by Vishal Abani.

The film is bankrolled by Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Meanwhile, Saiee M Manjrekar is also gearing up for the upcoming romantic drama film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', in which she plays the younger version of Tabu.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi fame. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for 'A Wednesday', 'Baby', 'Special 26', and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor