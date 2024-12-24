Saiee Manjrekar’s birthday spread includes her comfort food, classic family recipes

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Saiee Manjrekar is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion of her special day, the actress said that her mom has prepared a special birthday meal spread for her which includes her favorite comfort foods and some classic family recipes.

Sharing her plans for her birthday, the actress told IANS, “Birthdays for me are all about celebrating life with my loved ones. This year, I’m keeping it intimate but special, a mix of quality time with family, close friends, and maybe a little surprise element planned by someone (or myself)”.

When asked about the delicacies on her special day, the actress said, “Oh, it’s a feast! Think of a table filled with all my favorite comfort foods, some indulgent desserts, classic family recipes, and maybe a unique dish that becomes the talk of the evening. Food has always been a big part of celebrations for me”.

She also shared how the meaning of birthdays have changed for her as she grew up. She said, “Over the years, birthdays have transformed from being just about parties and gifts to moments of gratitude and reflection. Earlier, it was all about making it grand, but now, it’s more about cherishing the simple joys of life, being with the people who matter and celebrating how far I’ve come”.

Earlier this year, the actress shot for the upcoming film ‘The India House’ along with actor Nikhil Siddharth in Hampi. The team started the shoot with a grand pooja ceremony held at Virupaksha Temple in Hampi in the presence of the core team.

The pan-India film is directed by Ram Krishna Vamsi, and is presented by Ram Charan's banner V Mega Pictures. It also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

The film is a period drama set in 1905, and explores the themes of love and revolution. Cameron Bryson serves as the director of photography on the film with casting done by Mukesh Chhabra, and production design by Vishal Abani.

The film is bankrolled by Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

