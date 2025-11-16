Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal Share a Click with Director Priyadarshan from the Sets of Haiwaan

It’s not everyday that we get to see film icons in one frame. But the sets of Haiwaan gave us one click that united three legends, Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal, bringing them together under one frame. The celebrated director shared a click with two icons from the sets, and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption.

“Look at life and the way it turns…Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAN, working with the son of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind,” he wrote. Mohanlal has shot his cameo for Haiwaan, and the picture showcases Saif Ali Khan Mohanlal in similar get-ups, igniting excitement about what’s to unfold. Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Oppam which starred Mohanlal in the lead. Beyond this, Haiwaan reunites Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after their 2008 film, Tashan. Recently, the two even shot for a chase sequence in Mumbai.

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is yet to receive a release date.