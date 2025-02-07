Saif Ali Khan attack: Police reveal fingerprints on record match those of the accused

Mumbai, Feb 7 A few fingerprints of the accused have matched in Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, as shared by the Mumbai Police on Friday.

According to information received from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples of the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan, were sent for examination, and some of the reports have been received.

The reports confirm that some fingerprints have matched; however, the police are currently awaiting the final report.

The police also stated that they had collected multiple samples from Saif's house and sent them for analysis. While some reports have arrived, others are still pending.

It was on January 16, when Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his luxurious Bandra home through his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan’s room during the wee hours. The actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

Doctors removed a 2.5 inch knife from his back. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

After a few weeks of rest, Saif on February 3 made his maiden public appearance following the knife attack on him. The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor