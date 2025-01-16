Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Actor Injured While Trying To Protect His Female Employee Lima

Shocking details about the attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai apartment have emerged. According to news agency IANS, the attack took place in the room of Saif and Kareena’s children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor was also at home during the incident. Upon spotting the intruder, a female employee, Ariyama Philip (also known as Lima), working at the Bollywood actor's residence, confronted the intruder. Hearing this, Khan confronted the burglar head-on to protect his family. During this, he was attacked by the burglar with a knife.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Khan's son from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was the one who rushed to his father's aid and took him to the hospital. 23-year-old Ibrahim did not live with the family but immediately came to Saif and Kareena's residence upon hearing about the violence, Lilavati Hospital Doctor said.

Crime branch officials revealed that the accused was not captured on CCTV footage in the lift or the main lobby of the building, leading investigators to suspect that the burglar may have climbed all 12 floors through the shaft.

Kareena Kapoor’s team has released a statement reassuring the public that while Saif's treatment procedure is ongoing, the rest of the family, including their children, are safe. “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan,” he statement read.