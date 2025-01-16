Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Bollywood Actor Stabbed 6 Times, Here's What We Know So Far

Mumbai-based Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries early on Thursday, January 16, after a burglar broke into his 11th-floor apartment in Bandra West. According to the police, the intruder was attempting to burglar the residence of the actor during this violence between him and Saif Ali Khan broke out. During this, the intruder stabbed the actor six times, with two deep injuries and one near the spine.

Lilavati Hospital Issued Statment

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 330 am. Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi, pointed Dr Uttamani

Saif Ali Khan Team's Statement on Attack

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation," the statement reads.

Here's What We Know So Far

Kareena Kapoor Khan Statment on Attack: Family doing fine, there was an attempted burglary. Saif's had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital and undergoing a procedure.

Detianed: Three staff members working at the Saif Ali Khan Bandra West apartment were detained and have been taken to the police station for questioning in an alleged attack case.

Incident: The incident occurred early on Thursday at around 2.30 am when Saif and his family were asleep when the actor's maid was confronted by a bugler and woke up to the loud sounds of violence at his residence.

Violence at Residence: Intruder and Khan confronted, where intruder stabbed him 6 times during the altercation.

Admitted to Hospital: The emergency team, including an ambulance, rushed the actor to the Lilavati Hospital at around 3.30 am on Thursday.

Hospital on Injuries: Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital completed Khan's surgery on his stab wounds. The hospital stated that he received six stab wounds. Among them, two were deep, and one was near his spine. Dr Nitin Dange has performed the surgery.

Khan's Health Update: Hospital issued a statement on his health update saying wounds are not life-threatening, but the full extent of the damage will be assessed post-surgery.

Mumbai Police on Attack: DCP Zone X Dikshit Gedam confirmed that there was only one attacker who was suspected to come for robbery, and he fled the scene after injuring the actor during the confrontation.

Security Breach: Authorities are investigating how the intruder bypassed the building's security, with possibilities including scaling the building from another side.

CCTV Footage: Preliminary investigation reveals CCTV footage from two hours before the incident shows no one entering the house of actor Saif Ali Khan. Police suspect the attacker may have been inside the building beforehand. CCTV analysis is still ongoing.