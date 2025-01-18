Saif Ali Khan attacked: Kareena Kapoor Khan visits husband at Lilavati hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained during an attack at his Bandra home early Thursday morning.

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after he sustained major injuries.

On Saturday, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to check on her husband's condition.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, black sunglasses, and blue denim jeans, Kareena was escorted by security as she entered the premises.

As per the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.

Earlier in the day, Saif's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, were also spotted at the hospital.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif's mother, also visited the hospital on Friday to check on her son's progress following the surgery. Doctors revealed that Saif sustained significant injury to his spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine.

The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

In a related development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also provided a statement to the Bandra Police regarding the incident on Friday evening, as part of the ongoing investigation.

