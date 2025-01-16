Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Video of Kareena Kapoor From Attack Night Surfaces

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan outside Saif Ali Khan's apartment emerged, which captured the scenes of the aftermath of the attack night (Thursday), showing she is talking to her house staff members. Saif was stabbed six times during the burglary attempted at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

In the video, Kareena looks distressed and is seen checking her mobile phone before gesturing to a staff member who is seen discussing with her. The video was shared by the news agency IANS on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who break into his house to robbed at around 2.30 am on Thursday, where he confronted a maid and actor Saif where actor received stabbing wounds, two of which were deep. These are in the neck and close to the spine. The police were informed at 3 am and the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30 am.

The statement from Saif Ali Khan's team read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," Kareena's statement on attack.