Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts to Stabbing Incident, Says 'Still Trying to Process'

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali khan reportedly been attacked with a knife by a thief who broke into his residence in Mumbai's Bandra in the early hours on Thursday. Actor was rushed to Lilavati hospital for treatment. After treatment as per the doctor's statement Saif's condition is said to be stable. Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to this incident. She said that this is challenging day for family, and we are still trying to process it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement on her official Instagram account which says, "incredibly challenging" for her family and requested privacy during this difficult period. She expressed gratitude for the concern and support but emphasised that the constant scrutiny posed safety risks and was overwhelming for her family.

“We are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern, the constant scrutiny not only overwhelms us but also puts our safety at risk (sic).”

Actress has urged media to respect their boundaries, allowing them the space to heal and cope. Kareena thanked everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.