Saif Ali Khan back in action, makes first public appearance post stabbing attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday made his first public appearance after he returned to his home following the stabbing attack on him.

The 'Hum Tum' star was all smiles as he posed for shutterbugs at the Netflix event in Mumbai. In the visuals, he could be seen attending the event with a black cast on his arm.

While promoting his upcoming film 'Jewel Thief' at the event, Saif said he's happy to be 'standing there'.

He said, "It's very nice to be standing here in front of you...it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this for a long time. I've always wanted to do a heist film and I couldn't have asked for a better co-star (touches Jaideep's shoulder). Basically, a lovely movie and I'm very excited."

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On the day of the incident, Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a statement, emphasising the overwhelming nature of the constant media scrutiny.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

