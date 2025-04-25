Saif Ali Khan: Being in front of the camera is a privilege

Mumbai, April 25 Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan said that while he respects television, he sees his Netflix series “Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins” as a different space. For him, every project, big or small, deserves full commitment and deep respect for the craft and platform.

He said, "There were one or two people who asked my manager if I was doing TV now. There is nothing against TV; it’s a great medium. But I don’t think the Netflix Series is like TV at all, there are differences.”

“Being in front of the camera is a privilege; the older I get, the more I understand that.”

Saif talked about the importance of striving for excellence and respecting every platform and said that he doesn’t distinguish between big or small projects.

“You have to be great, and try to be very good at everything, and also respect the platform you are on. There is so much amazing stuff out there, and there are so many amazing actors doing fantastic work. I don’t think I differentiate between a big movie or a small movie anymore; it's just an opportunity to give it a shot, and that has to be 100 percent commitment."

The actor had earlier opened up about the allure of playing a thief. Sharing his thoughts on the role, he said that there’s something intriguing about portraying a character who operates outside the system.

Reflecting on playing Rehan Roy, Saif shares “Playing a thief in a heist movie is very interesting because he is someone who challenges the system, bending the rules, it's kind of fascinating to watch and read through and portray.”

Saif’s character Rehaan is a charming rogue with a penchant for rebellion, an adventurous spirit and a deep seated love for family.

He said that his character Rehaan “is a thief with organization, with swag, an adventurer at heart and a family man.”

“He is the quintessential Hindi film hero in that sense- breaks rules, cons people but is kind at heart and you see the bigger picture. It was this dynamic that made him irresistible to portray and I believe attractive to watch.”

“Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins” is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the upcoming movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. “Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins” will stream on Netflix from April 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor