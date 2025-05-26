Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone's Cocktail to re-release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : The 2012 romantic drama 'Cocktail,' directed by Homi Adajania, is all set to return to theatres after nearly thirteen years of its original release.

'Cocktail' is the latest Bollywood film to join the trend of theatrical re-releases, after titles like 'Andaz Apna Apna.'

The film, best known for its modern take on love, friendship, and heartbreak, starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles.

It will hit the big screen again on May 30.

The news was shared by PVR Cinemas as it shared a poster of the film along with a caption that read: "The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of 'Cocktail' once again with our Curated Shows. Cocktail re-releasing at PVR INOX on May 30!"

Cocktail follows the story of Meera (played by Diana Penty), a simple girl left alone in a new city, who finds comfort and support in her free-spirited friend Veronica (Deepika Padukone). Things get complicated when Veronica's boyfriend Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) starts falling for Meera.

The movie also featured Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. It was Diana Penty's Bollywood debut.

The film gained popularity not just for its story but also for its catchy music. Songs like "Tumhi Ho Bandhu," "Daaru Desi," "Second-Hand Jawaani," and "Yaariyan" became major hits, especially among young listeners. The beautiful filming locations in the UK and South Africa also added charm to the movie.

