Saif Ali Khan denies firing building security guard after paparazzi intrusion

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was the latest victim of privacy invasion by the paparazzi, has issued a statement, dismissing some media reports that claimed that the actor will be firing his guard and taking legal action against the paparazzi. The actor also took the opportunity to elaborate on the incident whereby 20 people barged into his private property at 2 am. "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space, and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I commented on the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra-curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say, thank you" the 52-year-old actor said.

Saif Ali Khan’s recent video reacting to the paparazzi recording him and Kareena Kapoor went viral in no time. The couple was entering their building when the paps followed them inside and that led to Saif jokingly saying, ‘Ek kaam kijiye hamaare bedroom tak aa jaaiye’ In the video doing rounds on the internet, Saif and Kareena, who were twinning in black, are seen returning from the bash. The couple, who were holding hands, were seen trying to quickly make their way to the building. However, the photographers kept clicking them and also followed them to their building. On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha which was a box office disaster.