Saif Ali Khan Explains Why He Walked Out of Hospital on His Own After Discharge Post Knife Attack At Bandra Home

In the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his decision to walk out of the hospital after surviving a violent knife attack at his home. It is a choice that drew attention and sparked debate at the time, but the actor said it came from a place of calming down worried well-wishers and fans.

The actor recalled that in the days following the incident, there was intense media interest and conflicting advice from those around him. “When it was finished, there were some, you know, people from there and a lot of advice — how to go, and the media were curious. Nobody was listening to me because I said, ‘Listen, if the media is curious, we should settle it and let me just walk out of the hospital because I can walk.’ It was very bad. But it was okay. They stitched it up and I was there for a week. The back was okay. It was painful to walk, but I could walk. The wheelchair was not required.”

Saif explained that his instinct was to avoid panic among his family, fans and well-wishers. “Somebody said, ‘You should go in an ambulance.’ Somebody said, ‘You should go in a wheelchair.’ And my instinct was, why create any kind of panic or worry — even with family, fans, well-wishers — and just walk out to send a picture message that you’re okay. You know, so that was the idea. But then there was so much kind of feedback on that — that this is fake and that’s true. But that’s the kind of world we live in. But this is the reason I did it… because I could.”

Co-host Twinkle Khanna revealed that Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, had disagreed with his choice. “I spoke to your mom after that and she said, ‘I told him to go in a wheelchair. Why doesn’t he ever listen to me? There would have been no controversy.’” Saif responded simply, “I didn’t want to create worry.” Akshay Kumar, seated beside him, commended the actor’s courage, saying, “Hats off to you for fighting, and I think that’s very brave of you. He is a brave man.”